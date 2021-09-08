Eric Robinson takes over as South Paulding coach

Eric Robinson always had aspirations of being a head football coach someday.
That day is now for the Douglasville resident and former Douglas County High assistant coach.
Robinson was named acting head coach at South Paulding High after Jason Nash resigned because of family issues.
Robinson has served as the team’s offensive line coach the past two season after serving in that capacity at Douglas County under Johnny White.
“The kids are getting used to the transition,” Robinson said. “We are trying to ease into the transition. We are still a young team. I think they are buying into it.”
Robinson will coach his first game Friday at Chapel Hill High.
“It is very ironic because you never know how things will turn out in life,” Robinson said. “It will be like a homecoming for me. It is funny because my daughter used to attend Holly Springs Elementary, so I know a lot of people in that area.”
The Spartans come into Friday’s game at 1-1 after being idle last week following a 37-14 loss to North Paulding. South Paulding opened the season with a 43-42 win over Hiram.
Chapel Hill is searching for its first win under first-year coach Brad Stephens. The Panthers are 0-3 heading into the non-region contest.
“If we can put a complete game together, we will give ourselves a chance,” Stephens said.
Stephens was unaware of the coaching change until he was informed by a reporter.
“It is a big deal for them,” Stephens said. “There are a lot of questions that surround you when you have a change. Right now, we have to worry about Chapel Hill. We know everybody will come with their A-game each week.”
Chapel Hill is 1-4 against the Spartans program after having lost the last three meetings.
South Paulding has an explosive offense that is averaging 441 yards per game.
The Spartans are led by highly-recruited quarterback Kasen Weisman, who has completed 61% of his passes for 469 yards and three touchdowns.
The junior has also rushed for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns coming into the game.
Likewise, Chapel Hill’s offense is led by talented quarterback Komari Frye, who has passed for 284 yards and four touchdowns. He is the team’s leading rusher with 151 yards on 35 carries.
“Right now, we are just trying to rally the team and the community,” Robinson said. “We are going through some adversity, but we know we are headed in the right direction.”
