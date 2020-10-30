Fegans leads Tech to historic conference finish

Douglasville native Nicole Fegans helped the Georgia Tech cross-country team make history Friday morning at the conference championships.
With Fegans leading the way, the Yellow Jackets placed second overall at the ACC Cross-Country Championships in North Carolina.
It was the best finish in program history with Fegans finishing ninth overall.
With a time of 20 minutes, 30 seconds, Fegans placed ninth overall to earn All-ACC honors. Teammates Mary Kathryn Knott and Liz Galarza also earned All-ACC honors after finishing the women’s 6K championship race in the top-21 individuals.
The three all-conference runners are the most the Georgia Tech womens team has had in a single season.
“What an outstanding day for the women,” Yellow Jackets coach Alan Drosky said. “When a cross country team executes together, trusts and depends on one another, and fights for each other, it’s beautiful. It is simple, but not easy.
“Our women have been making steady progress over the last few years, and had compiled a strong season leading up to (Friday). As coaches, we’re just so proud of them and so excited for them.”
During the shortened season, Fegans established herself as the Yellow Jackets top scorer.
She was named the conference’s women’s top performer for her first-place overall finish in Gainesville at the season opener. She was the only returning runner to the team that had previously earned All-ACC honors, which occurred last season.
The NCAA Division I Council approved a proposal in mid-September to hold the Div. I XC National Championships on March 15, 2021. The championships are slated to be raced in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the original site of this fall’s national meet. With the conference finish being the main criteria, along with an evaluation of a team’s body of work throughout the season, the Yellow Jacket women hope to receive and at-large bid.
