Fields, others make college choices official

As New Manchester High head football coach Cedric Jackson started talking about star wide receiver Horatio Fields, he had to pause.
Jackson became emotional when describing what Fields meant to him and the Jaguars football team this past season.
“Horatio, we changed our offense this season,” said Jackson as he looked at Fields and his family seated at a nearby table on the stage at the school’s theater.
“We changed what we did because of you,” Jackson said. “We asked you to carry this team.”
On Wednesday, Fields and six of his New Manchester teammates signed their college scholarships on National Signing Day. The Douglas County Sentinel’s Offensive Player of the Year inked with Wake Forest University.
He was the only one among the seven to sign with a NCAA Div. I Football Bowl Subdivision school.
The 6-foot-3 wide receiver is only the third player in school history to sign with a FBS school.
In 2015, Omahri Jarrett was the school’s first when he signed with Georgia Tech and in 2016 Brian Herrien inked with Georgia.
“This is a great opportunity for me,” Fields said. “It wasn’t about a four-year plan but a 40-year plan. Wake Forest is a top school.”
Fields emerged this season as a top wide receiver prospect. He committed to Murray State at the beginning of the season.
After leading the county with 52 receptions for 933 yards while helping the team win the region title, recruiting took off for Fields.
Following the Dec. 16 early signing period, Wake Forest had a need for a wide receiver.
The ACC school is hopeful that signing Fields will address that need.
“He has a chance to get some early playing time,” New Manchester assistant head coach/wide receiver coach Adrian Steele said. “They really like him up there.”
In addition to Fields, all-region wide receiver Malik Laurent signed with Mars Hill College, running back Teondre Carter signed with Washburn University and linebacker Robert Iverson signed with Arkansas-Monticello.
Also signing on Wednesday was cornerback Yagym Lowery with the University of West Georgia University, offensive lineman Chris Morris with Concordia University and offensive tackle Brendyn Nelson with Lane College.
Douglas County High had eight players to sign scholarships including wide receiver Jemarius Wiley, offensive tackle Julian Dailey and defensive lineman Karen Thomas with Morehouse College. Tigers linebacker Jae Arnold and wide receiver Cameron Brown picked Pikeville while lineman Chris Stroud signed with Texas College.
Justin Franklin, who has played multiple positions during his career at Douglas County, signed with Gardner-Webb.
Chapel Hill wide receiver Keyshawn Buckley signed with Garden City Community College.
During December’s early signing period, Douglas County had three players to sign including Howard Thompson Award winner Jonathan Jefferson with Georgia. Josh Robinson signed with Georgia Tech while defensive back Kani Walker picked Louisville.
All three have early enrolled and will get a chance to participant in spring football drills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.