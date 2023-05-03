For the ninth consecutive year, the Positive Athlete organization has named their Regional Award Winners for the Northwest Atlanta Region, and five DCSS student-athletes from four high schools were selected as “Most Positive” in their respective sports.
Chapel Hill High School had the most Positive Athlete Award recipients, with two students being recognized. Alex Teal (boys track and field) and Sarah Cordle (softball) were both selected as winners in their sports for the region.
Along with them, Alexander High School’s Katlin Gould (girls basketball), Lithia Springs High School’s Tyler Bright (boys cheerleading), and New Manchester High School’s Sophia Tyson (girls wrestling) also won Positive Athlete Awards.
All of these award winners will be recognized on campus at their local high schools, and now have a chance to win a statewide award in their sport category, which will be announced in early May. The 2023 Georgia Positive Athlete Awards will be held in early June at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, and will be a night in which all scholarship winners and statewide award winners are recognized.Positive Athlete’s Northwest Atlanta Region consists of schools located in Douglas, Bartow, Cherokee, and Paulding Counties. Statewide, over 6,000 nominations from coaches, principals, athletic directors, teachers, and parents were submitted for the Positive Athlete program.
Former Forest Park High School, University of Georgia and Pittsburgh Steelers star, Hines Ward, and local businessman Scott Pederson created Positive Athlete as a movement for more positivity in youth sports. In addition to excellence on the field, each nominated Positive Athlete was required to show characteristics such as an optimistic attitude, teammate encouragement, servant leadership, heart for others, ability to admit imperfections, giving 100% all the time, and realizing the team as more important than the individual.