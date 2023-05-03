Athlete Awards logo

For the ninth consecutive year, the Positive Athlete organization has named their Regional Award Winners for the Northwest Atlanta Region, and five DCSS student-athletes from four high schools were selected as “Most Positive” in their respective sports.

Chapel Hill High School had the most Positive Athlete Award recipients, with two students being recognized. Alex Teal (boys track and field) and Sarah Cordle (softball) were both selected as winners in their sports for the region.

