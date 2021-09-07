Franklin has impressive college debut at GWU

Justin Franklin did it big for his collegiate debut over the weekend.
The former Douglas County High standout made some big plays for Gardner-Webb as the Runnin’ Bulldogs fell short to FBS-foe Georgia Southern in the season opener.
Franklin accounted for 122 of the team’s 415 total yards in the 30-25 loss at Paulson Stadium before 15,089 fans in Statesboro.
The freshman completed a pass for a 50-yard touchdown, and had six receptions for 72 yards and another score.
“Justin Franklin showed up,” Gardner-Webb coach Tre Lamb said during his postgame interview.
For his effort, Franklin was named the Big South Conference Co-Freshmen of the Week in the first weekly awards by the FCS conference.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs pulled to within 20-12 with 5:54 to play in the third using a double pass that saw quarterback Bailey Fisher hit Franklin behind the line, and he then threw a strike to a wide open receiver for a 50-yard score.
The score capped a three-play, 90-yard drive that took only 52 seconds off the clock in the third quarter.
Franklin reached the end zone for the first time as a college player when Fisher connected with him on a 7-yard pass play. Gardner-Webb would trail 30-25 with 2:29 remaining in the game. It was an 11-play, 75-yard drive for the team.
Franklin entered the season as the highest-rated incoming freshman in the Big South Conference and lived up to his advance billing. He had about 20 FBS offers coming out of the Tigers program last season.
Gardner-Webb hits the road again to take on Charlotte at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The 49ers are coming off a 31-28 win over Duke to open the season.
