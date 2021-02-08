Gill, Bucs capture Super Bowl LV title; Chapel Hill grad credited with first NFL sack in big game

Not only did Cam Gill get to live his dream of playing in the NFL, but the Douglasville native is now a Super Bowl champ.
Gill was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that contained the Kansas City Chiefs in a 31-9 Super Bowl LV win on Sunday.
While playing mostly on special teams this season and throughout the Super Bowl game in Tampa, Gill had his moments with the defensive unit.
Gill made a tackle on a kickoff with 7:25 to play in the third quarter, before combining with defensive tackle Ndamukong Such in sacking Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes with five minutes remaining in the game.
It was his first career NFL sack.
Ndamukong played his high school football at Grayson High in Loganville. He also had two tackles and was credited with a forced fumble on the play.
This marks only the second time that a former Douglas County School System player has played in a Super Bowl.
Gill is the first former county school system player to win the NFL title game.
In 2016, former Douglas County High standout Mike Tolbert played for the Carolina Panthers team that lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 in California.
Before enjoying a two-time All-American career at Wagner College in New York, Gill was a standout at Chapel Hill High School in Douglasville.
After having a record-setting college career that earned him a conference defensive player of the year honors twice, Gill went undrafted in the 2020 draft.
Gill signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Bucs, and earned a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.
He played in every game for the team after coming off injured reserve in Week 4 of the season.
As a team, the Buccaneers’ defense held the Chiefs to no touchdowns while combining for two interceptions, three sacks, and eight quarterback hurries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.