Gill living NFL dream with Bucs

Cam Gill admits that he sometimes has to stop and pinch himself.
The former Chapel Hill High standout is living out his childhood dream as an NFL player.
Gill is a member of Tampa Bay’s 53-man roster, and he will be in Atlanta this weekend as the Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“It has been a dream come true,” Gill said via cellphone from Tampa Bay Friday afternoon. “It was something that I have been looking at doing. I pinch myself sometimes to see if it is real.”
Sunday’s game will air at 1 p.m. on FOX.
This will be Gill’s first football game in Georgia since graduating from Chapel Hill High in 2016. He played four years at Wagner College in New York.
Gill is the first former Chapel Hill player to make an NFL 53-man roster. Former Chapel Hill standout and close friend Josiah Coatney was signed to the San Francisco 49ers practice squad earlier this season.
He said he is excited about the opportunity to play in Atlanta again with several family members and some friends coming to watch.
“I grew up a Falcons fan, and now to play against them is exciting,” Gill said. “My family will be at the game. I really want to put on for Douglasville.”
Because of the ongoing pandemic, Tampa Bay only allows 50% capacity at its games.
However, his family has been able to attend some games.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Gill is a reserve outside linebacker on the Bucs roster. He has appeared in 13 games and has made four tackles.
Gill said he is making the adjustment from being an unsigned free agent to NFL player from an NCAA FCS school.
He is sharpening those skills that made him a two-time All-American and conference defensive player of the year.
“The speed of the game is the biggest adjustment you have to make in the NFL,’ Gill said. “Every player in the NFL was once that guy in either high school or college. There are no days off in this league. It didn’t take long to make the adjustment. I’m still growing and learning things.”
Gill said he doesn’t feel any pressure each time he gets on the field.
“You always have to play with a chip on your shoulder,” he said. “You can’t have any pressure because you will make mistakes. I know I’m battling for my job everyday. I give it my all when I’m watching film and on the practice field. This is a dog eat dog league. You have to come ready to play.”
