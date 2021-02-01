Gill’s former teammates, coaches ‘pumped’ for Super Bowl

Lee Wilson wasn’t sure if the number he had for his former basketball player Cam Gill was still a working number.
It had been four years since Wilson coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie linebacker on his varsity basketball team.
Wilson sent the congratulatory text any way not expecting a reply.
To his surprise, a few minutes later his phone alert went off with a reply from Gill thanking him for reaching out.
Like the rest of the teachers, administrators, students and coaches at Chapel Hill High, Wilson is “pumped” out that Gill is playing in Super Bowl LV on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
He is the first former Chapel Hill player and second from the county to play in a Super Bowl, the NFL’s championship game.
“It is exciting,” Wilson said. “I’m pulling for him. I’ve been talking it up since they got into the Super Bowl. I’m really proud of him.”
Gill’s former teammates are also excited for him.
“It is so surreal for me,” said Dameon Gibbs, who graduated a year ahead of Gill. “I’ve been telling everybody that I played with him. It is a lot of bragging going on.”
Gill had an amazing journey to the Super Bowl as he went from an undrafted player to making the Bucs 53-man roster. He has played in every game this season and contributed four defensive tackles from his outside linebacker spot.
Although the Bucs play in the NFC South with the hometown Atlanta Falcons, Gill has plenty of fan support in Douglasville, where he also attended Chapel Hill Middle School.
“I’m rooting for him,” Gibbs said.
“This is incredible for me,” said Wynne Lougher, who coached Gibbs at Chapel Hill Middle School. “Oh, my gosh I’m definitely proud of him. He just shows up and works hard everyday. This is a huge door that has opened for him.”
Chapel Hill High football coach Justin DeShon has had a former college teammate play in the Super Bowl, but Gill is his first former player.
“It is pretty dang cool,” DeShon said. “I’m pulling for Cam big time.”
DeShon is from Kansas City and a big Chiefs fans. He called the Super Bowl a “win-win” situation for him.
“I’m going to just turn on the TV and enjoy the game,” he said. “It is a win-win situation. I’m really pumped for Cam.”
