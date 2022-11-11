Several new faces will play key roles in shaping their teams' successes. New region alignments will bring on some different competition.
Here is a look at the five county girls basketball teams:
ALEXANDER COUGARS
Head Coach: Dallas Smith
Outlook: The Cougars are led by seniors Katlin Gould, Tatiana Tanksley and Nevaeh Clophus, who Coach Dallas Smith expects big things from this season. Isabella Italiano is an incoming freshman that Smith is going to trust to play a lot of key minutes for the Cougars this season. Smith is preparing her girls to treat every day as a battle going into the season. They will be flying under the radar this year given they finished sixth in region play last campaign. However, anything can happen in the region with the top three teams from last year changing regions.
CHAPEL HILL PANTHERS
Head coach: Lauren Revesz
Outlook: Coach Lauren Revesz is in her second year with the program after having served as an assistant. The team won four games as they continue to rebuild. Revesz said that there are plenty of new faces and the team is ‘hungry’ to win. The coach is high on freshman Emahni Chambliss, who will play the point guard position. Last season, Chambliss led Chapel Hill Middle to a runner-up finish for the eighth-grade championship.
DOUGLAS COUNTY TIGERS
Head coach: Chet Forsh
Outlook: A controversial one-point loss to East Paulding in the region tournament last season ended the Tigers 14-season streak of reaching the state playoffs. Coach Chet Forsh said that will serve as motivation for him and his team for the upcoming season. Most of the players are back from last season’s squad that compiled a 13-13 season and a fourth-place finish in the region during the regular season. Forsh will have four seniors on the roster, which is the most he has had in a few seasons. In addition, there are six sophomores and two juniors. Among the sophomore class are the top-two returning scoring leaders in Jocelyn Faison and Daija Preston. Last season, Preston averaged 13 points while Faison chipped in an average of 12.4 points per game. Forsh said that team depth and team chemistry will be the key to the team’s success.
LITHIA SPRINGS LIONS
Head Coach: David Mills
Outlook: Coach David Mills noted a big three for the Lions that includes Cameryn Morris, Mya Harris, and Ayana Richmond that have lofty expectations for the season. The Lions are expecting to add on even more talent when the flag football season comes to an end. Mills noted that they open the season with seven out of their first nine games being on the road or at a neutral site. He said this will give the players a lot of the experience they need going into region play. Mills challenged his players to avoid becoming complacent having made the playoffs eight years in a row coming into this season.
NEW MANCHESTER HIGH
Head coach: Vincent Parks
Outlook: The first thing that Jags Coach Vincent Parks made perfectly clear was that former standout Kharyssa Richardson was irreplaceable. Richardson, the two-time region player of the year, is now a freshman at Auburn University. Parks said the Jaguars will use a combination of three players to makeup for the loss of Richardson. The Jaguars look for juniors Amaya Broadus and Ashantes Lewis to combine with senior Janitra Brown to fill the void left by Richardson. Overall, Parks said the team might be a little more deeper than last season’s squad that reached the Class 5A semifinals. The team’s two starting guards also graduated. However, freshman Andrea Guilford, who led Factory Shoals Middle to the eighth-grade championship last season, will likely move into the starting lineup. Because the team won’t be as tall as they have in the past, Parks said they would like to push the ball up the court more. Senior guard Taniya James is the team’s leading returning scorer. She averaged 7.8 points per game last season.