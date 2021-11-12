ALEXANDER COUGARS
Coach: Dallas Smith
Last season: 13-15 (lost in first round of state playoffs)
Outlook: There is very little experience returning for the Cougars with only three upperclassmen on the roster. Only two players have some extended varsity experience for Smith’s squad. Smith considers the team’s commitment to hard work as it biggest asset going into the new season.
Smith says: “This team works hard. They communicate well on the floor together. They really like each other as teammates on and off the court.”
CHAPEL HILL PANTHERS
Coach: Lauren Revesz
Last season: 0-12
Outlook: Despite the program falling on some hard times lately as the Panthers struggled to win, it seems Revesz has pumped some new life into the program. There were several players that tried out for the squad, and the first-year coach will field a complete varsity and JV roster. She admits the future remains bright with building from the JV and younger varsity players. Revesz will be counting on some talented athletes that have experienced success in other sports to help lead the program. Softball standout Nadia Barbary and track and field star Malahne Walker will be asked to be leaders.
Revesz says: “I’m very excited about rebuilding because we have a lot of numbers. We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores in the program. We have three seniors and they will be asked to bring the leadership.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY TIGERS
Coach: Chet Forsh
Last season: 14-8 (lost in first round of state playoffs)
Outlook: Forsh returns for his 42nd year as the program’s head coach. This might be one of the youngest teams that the veteran coach has put on the floor. There is only one senior on the roster with five juniors and the rest underclassmen. Senior Whitni Mitchell will be asked to be a leader alone with junior Destiny Davis. Both of last season’s leading scorers have graduated.
Forsh says: “This is maybe the youngest team that I’ve had in a long time I can’t promise you how many games we will win, but I know we will play hard. We are looking forward to the season.”
LITHIA SPRINGS LIONS
Coach: David Mills
Last season: 9-11 (lost in first round of state playoffs)
Outlook: The Lions reached the state playoffs for a ninth straight season. With three returning starters and most of the bench back, Lithia Springs should challenge against for a postseason berth. Leading scorer and all-region guard Cam Morris returns after averaging 19.3 points as a sophomore last season. The Lions might not be as deep as they’ve been in the past, but they have a good nucleus. Mills purposely put together a tough non-region schedule to prepare for a run at the region title and long state playoff run.
Mills says: “Our girls have put in a lot of individual work. If that transforms into the game we will be okay. Everyone has to buy in and trust each other.”
NEW MANCHESTER JAGUARS
Coach: Vincent Parks
Last season: 24-4 (lost in Class 5A quarterfinals)
Outlook: The Jaguars won the program’s first region championship last season and advanced to the state quarterfinals, losing by four points. Senior Kharyssa Richardson returns after being named the region’s player of the year. The Auburn signee averaged 18.4 points and 11 rebounds in lead the team. Also returning is floor leader Kamryn Bates, who averaged 10.4 points. All but one starter returns to the team. Parks said the seniors will carry the team.
Parks says: “Our seniors know what to expect. They have become a very vocal with the team. They must trust their teammates. Our bench is young.”