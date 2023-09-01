Goal-line defense preserves Wolves’ win over Limestone (copy)

Three different goal-line stops helped West Georgia football hang on to a 21-19 win over Limestone in their season opener on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of UWG Athletics

Despite some early struggles with tackling and getting third-down stops, it was West Georgia’s goal-line defense that earned the team a season-opening 21-19 victory over Limestone University on Thursday.

“We played very well on the goal line, and that was the difference in the game,” West Georgia coach David Dean said after the win. “We did not tackle well, but of course their running back was very good.”