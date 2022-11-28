Hannah McIver never had any intentions of playing flag football when she entered the ninth-grade at Lithia Springs High.
Lions coach Kendra Pleasant convinced McIver to attend a showcase camp at Mercedes Benz Stadium to learn more about the game.
After participating in the showcase event, McIver became hooked on the game.
“Basketball was definitely my first love,” McIver said. “Now, I’ve grown a passion for flag football. I really like it.”
Pleasant coached McIver in basketball when they were both at Turner Middle School.
McIver stepped up her game this season and was named the Area 6 Player of the Year after helping the Lions to a 13-0 record heading into the playoffs.
She was also chosen the Georgia High School Football Daily Player of the Week last week.
“I’m very thankful for all the honors,” McIver said. “I would not have been able to do it without my coaches and my teammates. They are very uplifting.”
In the season-finales against Douglas County and New Manchester, McIver had four interceptions and returned two for scores.
On the season, she has 10 interceptions and 24 for her career.
“Hannah has great ball skills and because of her long wingspan, playing safety was a no-brainer defensively,” Pleasant said. “She covers a lot of ground, the entire field, which makes it intimidating for teams to throw the long pass.”
Offensively, she has 21 catches for 327 yards and a team-leading six touchdown receptions.
McIver credits her offseason workouts as the key for a big season.
“There was no letting up for me,” she said. “I worked out in the offseason to prepare myself for this season.”