Daetrich Harrington made the most of his first collegiate start.
The former Alexander High running back rushed for a career-high 211 yards and four touchdowns to lead Appalachian State to a 52-21 win Saturday over Campbell University in a non-conference game.
Harrington’s efforts earned him the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week honors. The feat was the highest total by a Mountaineers player since quarterback Armanti Edwards in 2009.
Harrington scored on runs of 17, 2, 40 and 5 yards as he had a career-high 32 carries for the Mountaineers.
Appalachian State was short-handed for the game last week, which earned Harrington his first career start.
“I never thought I’d score four touchdowns in a college game, and I never thought I’d be mentioned in the same sentence as him, so it’s a blessing,” Harrington said in a statement released by the school.
The Mountaineers were missing more than 20 players due to COVID-19 contact tracing with two running backs being sidelined. With Harrington fueling the effort, Appalachian State rushed for 404 yards, the third-highest total by an FBS team this season.
A redshirt junior from Douglasville, Harrington became just the second FBS player to reach 200 rushing yards in a game this season, along with SMU’s Ulysses Bentley IV, who had 227 yards against North Texas on Sept. 19. Harrington thanked his offensive line for allowing him an opportunity for a career day.
““I love those boys for what they allowed me to do and allowed Nate to do today,” Harrington said after the win. “I can’t thank them enough. They showed up and showed out today.”
Harrington’s 32 carries are tied for the fourth-highest total by an App State back since its move to the FBS level, and his previous single-game high of 17 occurred against Louisiana in 2017.
Despite sustaining a pair of leg injuries during his career, Harrington has rushed for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns on 174 carries during his career.
“I’m feeling good; I didn’t even know I could handle all those carries,” a smiling Harrington said. “I’ve never had that much, but after that I feel like I could have taken 10 more if I needed to.”
Appalachian State’s next game will be Oct. 7 when it hosts Louisiana at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone. The Mountaineers will enter the game with a 2-1 record.
