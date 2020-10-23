Harrington gets milestone in team’s win

A 55-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter gave Daetrich Harrington a collegiate milestone.
With that long scoring run, the former Alexander High all-state running back went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark.
Harrington’s run gave Appalachian State a seven-point lead as the Mountaineers went on to a 45-17 home win at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Thursday night.
Harrington would finish with a game-high 137 yards on 18 carries as the Mountaineers dominated in their Sun Belt Conference opener.
Harrington and his Appalachian State teammates were playing for the first time in 26 days, after the first two scheduled Sun Belt Conference games were postponed until December.
Appalachian State (3-1, 1-0) is in pursuit of a fifth straight league title by building a 31-7 halftime lead against the high-scoring, pass-happy Red Wolves (3-3, 2-2) in a nationally televised game on ESPN.
For his career, Harrington now has 1,072 yards and 11 touchdowns on 192 carries in 23 games. He has a career 5.6 yards per carry average.
The 190-pounder is enjoying his best season in a Mountaineers uniform as he has started the past two games.
He now has 438 yards on the season and seven scores on 77 carries, which are all career highs.
In a Sept. 26 home win over Campbell University, Harrington made his first career start and rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns. For his effort, Harrington was named the conference’s offensive player of the week.
Despite sustaining a pair of leg injuries during his career, Harrington has rushed for a milestone.
Last season, he sustained a leg injury but was able to make it back in time for the team’s bowl game in New Orleans.
He played a big role in the team’s 45-38 win against Louisiana-LaFayette to win its fourth straight Sun Belt Conference title.
In 2018, he played in only two games before sustaining an ACL injury to cut his season short.
He spent the offseason rehabbing following surgery, and started the 2019 season in the rotation.
