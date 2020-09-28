Hill back in Victory Lane

Winston native Austin Hill, driver of the #16 Weins Canada Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday to clinch a spot in the second round of the playoffs. The Alexander High graduate picked up his second straight win at the Las Vegas track. He was the regular-season points champion. Read more about Hill’s win, Sports A4.

 Chris Graythen/Special Photo

