Winston native Austin Hill, driver of the #16 Weins Canada Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday to clinch a spot in the second round of the playoffs. The Alexander High graduate picked up his second straight win at the Las Vegas track. He was the regular-season points champion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- U.S. Senator Perdue supports Supreme Court nominee and will move to confirm within next month
- Jai'que Hart throws three TD passes in Lithia’s loss
- Recent Arrests 9-29
- Unemployment rate in Douglas falls to 6.9%
- Hill wins in Vegas to advance in playoffs
- Hill back in Victory Lane
- KDB fall recycling event set for Saturday
- Kidd: Douglas not facing absentee ballot backlogs
Most Popular
Articles
- Man found with suspected bomb in traffic stop
- School system reporting new COVID-19 cases on website
- Douglas plans to resume grand jury proceedings; social distancing, masks part of safety plans
- WSA gets OK to expand reservoir
- Alexander, Chapel Hill top SAT national average
- Fite a 'pioneer' in Douglas, dies at age 90
- DCSS: 44.1% of students return to in-person classes; phased-in reopening of schools now complete
- Cooper: Church record books at Sweetwater Baptist Church reveal history
- Kidd: Douglas not facing absentee ballot backlogs
- BICYCLE UPCYCLE: Winston 'Bicycle Man' fixes bikes free of charge, donates them to charities
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.