Hill looking for more success in Kansas

When Round 2 of the NASAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoffs begin Saturday, Austin Hill will be at the track he has had success at.
The Winston native begins Round 2 of the playoffs atop the standings and 12 points above the cut line entering the Clean Harbors 200 on Saturday at Kansas Speedway.
The checkered flag drops at 4 p.m.
Hill, an Alexander High graduate, captured his first victory of the season at Kansas on July 24 in dominating fashion.
He is aiming for a repeat performance in hopes of padding his lead in the playoff standings.
“Kansas has been a great place for us every time we’ve gone,” Hill said. “Getting the win back in July and leading laps in both raced during the doubleheader was really good for our team. We have a lot of confidence going back this weekend with our Toyota Tsusho Tundra.”
It will be a double weekend of racing for Hill as he will race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 7 p.m.
The Kansas Lottery 300 will be the first NXS start in Kansas for Hill, who has sixth or better in his three Kansas truck starts.
This will mark the third double-duty weekend in the last four weeks.
It is the eighth NXS start of the season.
“We have plenty of work ahead of us on Saturday with running 5 — miles between races, but we have two great opportunities to run well with our Toyota Tsusho Toyotas. Kansas has been a place that we’ve always run well in the truck, and hopefully we can carry that over to our Toyota Supra Saturday night.”
Hill has a good history at the Kansas Speedway where he has finished no worse than sixth. In three starts in the Truck Series, he has an average finish of 3.67 with one win and two top-5 finishes.
He has led a total of 214 laps in six different races at the 1.5-mile track, including 84 led laps in Kansas’ doubleheader weekend, which featured a win.
“I think you’re going to have to be extremely consistent in the second round with the field being cut from eight to four after Martinsville. The best way to get to Phoenix would obviously be to just take care of business this weekend at Kansas and move on, so hopefully we can do that on Saturday. (Crew chief) Scott (Zipadelli) and all the guys at HRE have been putting a ton of effort into these trucks so we can go back even better than what we were in the summer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.