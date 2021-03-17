Hill looks to continue AMS success

Austin Hill is hoping to finish one spot ahead of where he did last June at his home track at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The Winston native had a runner-up finish, which was his best finish at the track he grew up racing legends cars and bandoleers on the quarter mile track inside AMS’ front-stretch.
He has two top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile track in Hampton.
“I’m as excited as you can be to get back to Atlanta after how last year ended for us,” said Hill, an Alexander High graduate. “We had such a good long-run truck last year, and it unfortunately came down to a green-white-checkered finish. I’ve thought about that race quite a big, so it’d be awesome to get a win for United Rentals.”
The Fr8Auctions 200 will be held Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. start, which will be the first daytime race on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
Hill seems to be making a comeback in positioning himself for another playoff berth. He had his first top-5 finish of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway two weeks ago.
With the third-place finish in Las Vegas, Hill advance nine positions to 12th in the points standings.
A win would reserve a spot in the playoffs later this season.
“It would be awesome to get a win for United Rentals, Toyota, and all the guys at HRE at my home track,” Hill said.
Hill has a good track record at intermediate venues like the track at AMS.
Since his playoff victory at LVMS in September 2019, 15 races have been contested at tracks 1.366-1.5 miles in length.
In those 15 races, Hill has four wins, 10 top-three finishes and 11 top-five finishes.
“I love worn out racetracks and Atlanta is exactly that,” Hill said. “The surface is extremely abrasive, so tire management is always a big key there. We’ve been able to have really fast Tundras at those types of tracks over the past couple years. Hopefully we’ll be able to continue that on Saturday and lock ourselves in the playoffs with a win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.