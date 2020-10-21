Hill looks to secure first Lone Star State win

Austin Hill has always raced strong at Texas Motor Speedway, but he just hasn’t had the results to show for it in the Lone Star State.
The Winston native is hoping his luck will change in the Speedycash.com 400 on Sunday.
A breakthrough win would give the Alexander High graduate an automatic berth into the championship finale at Phoenix Raceway.
He enters Sunday’s noon race with a 19-point buffer on the cut line in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoffs.
“Texas is one of the places that we’ve always ran really strong, we just haven’t always had the finishes that have shown our speed,” Hill said. “We were controlling the summer race last year and had a caution in the middle of a pit cycle and cost us a chance to win and had an engine issue earlier this year.”
Hill started Round 2 of the playoffs with an impressive third-place finish at Kansas Speedway after suffering significant damage early in the race. He has led 227 laps in seven races on 1.5-mile courses.
He is hoping for another similar performance on Sunday as the regular-season champion still remains the favorite to win the Truck Series title.
Hill is confident that crew chief Scott Zipadelli will have his truck ready to challenge for his first ‘Lone Star State’ victory.
“Scott and everybody at HRE have prepared really fast trucks each time we’ve been there, so I have a ton of confidence going into the weekend,” he said. “This is another great opportunity for us to get a win with our AISIN Group Tundra and lock ourselves into the final four at Phoenix. Coming back to recover last week at Kansas to finish third was important to keep us up in points, and definitely added some motivation for us going to Texas. We had a truck capable of winning last week, and we want to make up for it on Sunday.”
It will be another double weekend of racing for Hill, who will participate in Sunday’s 300-mile Xfinity Series race in Texas.
He is coming off a career-best performance in Kansas with a fifth-place finish.
It was his first career top-five finish in nine Xfinity series starts.
This weekend will mark his first Xfinity Series start in Texas and final race of the season
It is his eighth Xfinity Series start as he continues to challenge for the Truck championship.
“Last week was a great run for our entire team, everyone on the truck side and the Xfinity side,” Hill said. “It feels good to have a top-five under our belt and hopefully we can have a similar run with the AISIN Group Supra on Saturday. It helps when you can run back-to-back weeks to stay in a rhythm and let us continue to develop our Xfinity program. We’ve always been pretty good at Texas on the truck side and I think it’s a place we’ll have a good opportunity to run well give our past success and understanding of the racetrack.”
