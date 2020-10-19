Hill recovers to get podium finish in Kansas

Austin Hill continued his quest for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship with a strong performance at Kansas Speedway over the weekend.
The Winston native earned a third-place finish after recovering from what his Hattori Racing Enterprises team described as “extensive repairs for significant left-side damage” at the end of Stage 32 of the 200-mile race.
He was able to move from 22nd place to third for a podium finish.
“The whole left side of the truck was just pancaked really bad,” Hill said. “I had a really bad tire rub. I’m not sure if we had something dented or not, but just something in the left front had a slight vibration the rest of the race.”
It didn’t stop him from accumulating some valuable points in the first race of Round 2 of the playoffs for the regular-season points leader.
He began the race in eighth place and immediately moved into the top-5 by the fourth lap
For nine laps, the Alexander High graduate held the lead from laps 28-46.
However, significant damage after contact with the No. 18 truck put a win in jeopardy.
Hill now has a 19-point cushion on the cut line with tow races remaining in Round 2 of the playoffs.
He credited his pit crew for the strong showing.
“All of our guys just had to get to work,” Hill said. “Had to work on it and we had to tune on it a lot to get it where we thought it was somewhat better. Felt like we had a truck that could have won. Our Toyota Tsusho Tundra was good all day, it just kind of sucks when something like that happens, especially with a Toyota teammate.”
It was a dual weekend of racing for Hill, who raced in the NASCAR Xfinity race.
He earned a career-best fifth-place finish in the nightcap.
The Truck Series playoffs continues Sunday at the Speedycash.com 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway starting at noon.
