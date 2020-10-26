Hill takes second in Texas race to pad playoff points

Winston native Austin Hill was able to pad his points cushion in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoff standing with a second place finish in Texas.
The Alexander High graduate had his ninth podium finish in 21 races with a runner-up finish at the Texas Motor Speedway to give himself some cushion above the cutline heading into the Round 2 finale.
He now has a 27-point cushion on the cutline heading into Martinsville Speedway.
It was a resilient effort from the regular-season point leader as he charged from outside the top-20 with 50 laps remaining to post a third podium result in the playoffs.
Hill started the race in the third position as the green flag dropped. He moved to second and challenged for the Stage 1 lead. For his effort, Hill collected nine points for the runner-up spot on Lap 45.
In the last lap of the race, Hill was in the process of taking the lead as the caution flew, negating his bid for the win.
He hung on to second on the overtime restart to secure his best Gander Trucks finish at Texas Motor Speedway.
“Once it got to the end of the race, and I was battling with the No. 2 trying to get the lead, all points and everything else kind of went out the window,” Hill said. “I was just focused on one thing, and that was getting the win. I was going to do everything I could to try to get it done.”
Coming into Sunday’s race, Hill had a 19-point buffer on the cut line in the Truck Series playoffs.
“The caution just came out at the wrong time for me,” Hill said. “I knew it was going to be tough restarting on the outside lane. It seemed like a lot of guys on the outside lane were having trouble getting going. I though I got through the gears good.”
It was a double weekend of racing for Hill, who made his ninth NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon.
A mechanical issue prematurely ended his Xfinity debut on the Texas Motor Speedway 1.5-mile course.
Hill placed 33rd in his final Xfinity face of the season.
“I really wanted to end our Xfinity season on a high note, especially after running so well last week,” Hill said “Had we not had those issues, I think our AISIN Group Supra was strong enough to finish in the top-10, especially hw the race unfolded.”
