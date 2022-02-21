Winston native Austin Hill captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory as he took the checkered flag in Saturday’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway.
Hill nosed ahead of AJ Allmendinger moments before a last-lap caution period in the first race of the 2022 season.
The victory was Hill’s first in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in his 16th start, after he moved from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to a full-time ride with Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity ranks.
It was Hill’s second win at Daytona as he won on the Truck Series at the super speedway. He won to start the 2019 season.
“I never really saw myself as a superspeedway racer, honestly, but if you look back at results and look at kind of how I’ve ran the past couple years, the finishes and kind of where I’m running has shown that I kind of get around superspeedway racing decent,” Hill said during the post race news conference. “It was just one of those things that just happened in the right place, right time, and yeah, it’s hard to put it into words what this means to me. It’s been something that’s been in the works for some years now, and to finally have this happen, I expect big things to come going ahead into the deep part of the season and especially into the playoffs.”
The win earned Hill a spot in the playoffs later this season.
Team owner Richard Childress was surprised at Hill’s fast start to the season.
“Well, that’s the reason we brought Austin over,” Childress said. “We knew he could win. I’ve been watching his talent for several years in the trucks, and even watching him in some of the Xfinity races, and I knew that he has the talent to win. This won’t be the last one; I’ll predict that.”
Hill said he used the entire race to work with spotter Derek Kneeland to ensure that Hill was learning enough to make a plan on how to attack at the end.
“I was learning all night. I kept telling him, ‘I’m just putting that in the bank. I’m putting that in the bank. I’m putting that in the memory bank to remember for late in the race,” Hill said. “We timed it perfectly. Obviously, that caution came out, but we had a heck of a run, so who knows what would have happened there.”
All told, nine cars were involved in the wreck that forced the race to end under the sixth caution of the evening.
Hill developed a strong run on the backstretch and made the winning pass after Allmendinger’s Chevrolet advanced too far in front of the lead pack.
With a playoff spot clinched, Hill can now race without much pressure.
“Yeah, so that takes a lot of weight off your shoulders because now you can go to Fontana and you still want to get stage points,” Hill said. “You still want to get your first two stage points out of the way and rack up the points for the championship run, but it definitely takes weight off your shoulders. You can go to the racetrack and not feel like, 'man, I need to run really well this weekend and stack up points or this or that.'
“Like I said on the radio right after the race, I came to RCR for one thing and one thing only, and that’s to win races. We got one under our belt, and we expect a lot more.”