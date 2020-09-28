Hill wins in Vegas to advance in playoffs

Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Rain, possibly heavy at times, ending early. Remaining cloudy in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.