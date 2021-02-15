Hinchman receives preseason recognition

Former Alexander High standout Jason Hinchman is garnering plenty of preseason attention as a junior slugger at Tennessee Tech.
Hinchman was recently named the Preseason Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year heading into the 2021 season.
This comes on the heels of being selected as a Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-American as well as being named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award Watch List.
Hinchman, a Winston native, becomes the fifth different Tennessee Tech player to take home one of the OVC’s top preseason awards since 2011.
In 2019, he was named to the all-conference first team at first base.
Hinchman is making the transition to outfield for the upcoming season.
The Golden Eagles open the season Friday by hosting Southern Illinois in a three-game series.
The closest Hinchman will play to home this season will be a three-game series on March 26-27 at Jacksonville State.
Before the 2020 season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hinchman led the Golden Eagles in batting average, hits, home runs, RBI, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, stolen bases, walks, and fielding percentage.
During the first week of the 2020 season, Hinchman collected several awards, including OVC Player of the Week, Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week and Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Player of the Week honors.
Hinchman broke into the Golden Eagles starting lineup in 2019, and quickly established himself as one of the top hitters in the country.
He led the nation in home runs per game and finished second in the country with a total of 24 homers in 2019.
The 24 long balls were the second-most in program history and fifth-most in the conference.
He was a first-team All-OVC member at hitting .278 with 54 runs scored, 11 doubles and 55 RBI.
In all, 48 players from around the country have been named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award Watch List.
The award, created by the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation, was open to nominations from all Division I baseball programs in the country. The BBCSA is based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity, according a press release from Tennessee Tech.
The winner of the BBCSA will be announced in June and honored at a gala in the fall at the Fort Worth Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.