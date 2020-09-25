Hutchins captures West Pines club title

Cecil Hutchins had plenty of motivation going into last week’s West Pines Golf Club Championship.
He was observing the memory of his brother, who was a big supporter of his golfing efforts.
After carding a two-day total of 159 on the Douglasville course, Hutchins was able to hoist the club championship trophy in the memory of his younger brother, who passed six years ago.
Hutchins was still in college at the time of his brother’s death.
“It was really special,” Hutchins said. “My brother had always been a big part of my life. I wanted to dedicate this tournament to him.”
In addition to Hutchins, there were three other division winners in the club championship field.
Donald Burns won the senior division with Pam Nicosia taking the ladies’ title. Tony Godfrey won the Super Senior title for the club champions.
Hutchins, who moved to Georgia two years ago, is a former collegiate golfer. He played at Livingston College before finishing his career at Charlotte.
A 26-year-old Milwaukee native, Hutchins said he passed on several basketball scholarships out of high school to play collegiate golf.
Hutchins said he has a goal of playing on the PGA Tour.
“I’m trying to get my PGA Tour card,” he said.
Hutchins took up the game at five-years-old when his stepfather put a golf club in his hand.
“I had a natural swing,” Hutchins said. “I really enjoy the game. I was also a standout in basketball, but decided that I wanted to play golf in college.”
He called the West Pines title one of the biggest of his young career. Hutchins said he has several top-10 finishes on the Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour.
According to its website, APGA was established in 2010 as a non-profit organization to help prepare African-Americans and other minority golfer compete ‘and win at the highest level of professional golf’.
