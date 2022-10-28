Vince Dooley

Current Georgia coach Kirby Smart and former coach Vince Dooley celebrate after Monday’s national championship game. Dooley died Friday at the age of 90.

 Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics

ATLANTA — Former University of Georgia football coach and athletics director Vince Dooley died Friday, just a day before the annual renewal of the Georgia-Florida football rivalry.

Dooley, 90, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife and their four children present, the university announced in an official statement.

