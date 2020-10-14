Jags face short week against Maynard Jackson

On paper, Maynard Jackson’s record says it is 0-4 on the season.
New Manchester coach Cedric Jackson sees a different team on film.
“When you turn on the film, you don’t see an zero and four team,” Jackson said. “You see a big, athletic team. They have had their struggles, and haven’t been able to close out games. They will be a challenge.”
New Manchester is 2-3 overall and 0-1 in Region 6-5A after dropping an overtime loss to Lithia Springs last week.
The Jaguars need the win to stay in the hunt for a top playoff spot.
“Maynard Jackson have lost some close games,” Jackson said. “We are playing for a seat in the region playoffs. Every game from here on out is important. It starts with Maynard Jackson.”
The teams will meet tonight at 7 p.m. at Grady Stadium in midtown Atlanta.
Jackson said preparing for a short week after a big rivalry and region loss has been a challenge.
“It has cut our work week short,” Jackson said. “We brought the kids in over the weekend in, and bumped things up. It hasn’t been too bad. We just have to play and execute, and we will be fine.”
New Manchester comes in the game averaging 323 yards of offense while junior quarterback DeAndre Houston has passed for 741 yards and nine touchdowns.
Senior running back Teondre Carter has rushed for 348 yards and three touchdowns and has 22 catches for 209 yards and two more scores. Senior Horatio Fields leads the county with 27 receptions for 540 yards and four touchdowns.
Other games involving area teams:
Chapel Hill at Villa Rica: Both teams started the region schedule with big wins.
Villa Rica snapped a three-game losing streak with a 59-8 win over Grady.
Chapel Hill is averaging 322 yards of offense per game.
The dual quarterback combination of junior Komari Frye and Zach Nolan have combined for 663 passing yards and five touchdowns. Frye leads the team with four rushing touchdowns.
Senior Rudolph Paul leads the team with 361 rushing yards for a 7.8 yards per carry average.
Alexander at East Paulding: The Raiders are coming off a bye week after a 19-13 loss at home to Douglas County. East Paulding jumped to a 13-0 first half lead and was shutout in the second half.
Both teams need the win to remain in the hunt for a state playoff berth.
The Cougars were shutout 7-0 by Douglas County last week, which was the first time in 81 games that Alexander has failed to score in a game.
Alexander is 7-3 against the Raiders as the teams meet for the first time since the 2015 season. The Cougars have won the last two contests.
