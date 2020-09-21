Jags have record-setting performance in win

New Manchester quarterback DeAndre Houston's name is now among some of the most noted signal-callers in state history.
The junior tossed six touchdown passes in Friday’s 46-13 win over Hiram, which is the fourth-most total in state history for a single game. That total is shared by several players including former Georgia Bulldogs standout Jake Fromm and Clemson’s Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence.
Houston was 20 of 33 for 395 yards including the school-record six touchdowns.
Three of those scores went to standout receiver Horatio Fields. The senior wide receiver had 10 receptions for a school-record 206 yards in addition to the scoring receptions.
Senior Malik Laurent had four receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. Other touchdown receptions went to Nathan Speed and Kris Gilbert.
The Jaguars improved to 2-1 on the season heading into Friday’s game against Cedartown.
Fields has sixth straight games of at least 100 reception yards. On the season, Fields has 19 receptions for 455 yards and four touchdowns.
Senior running back Teondre Carter accounted for 76 yards, 61 coming on four receptions.
Cartersville 35, Alexander 3: Jacob Tucker’s 23-yard field goal was the Cougars lone score in the road loss to third-ranked Cartersville.
With the win, the Purple Hurricanes have a 61-game regular season winning streak.
Cougars quarterback Donovan Harris had 63 rushing yards.
Chapel Hill 28, Paulding County 27 OT: Junior quarterback Komari Frye scored on a short run and senior Keyshawn Buckley caught a two-point conversion pass for the Panthers first win of the season.
Frye had two rushing touchdowns in the overtime contest. He scored the game-tying touchdown on the team’s last possession.
Paulding County was driving for a potential game-winning score but the Panthers defense came up with a fumble to send the game into overtime.
The Patriots scored on their possession in overtime, but fumbled on a game-winning two-point conversion pass attempt.
Douglas County 15, Dutchtown 0: The Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season as running back Kobe Harris scored on two touchdown runs.
The senior finished with 79 yards rushing on 12 carries to lead the Tigers, who amassed 212 yards of offense.
Senior quarterback Jimmy Inman was 11 of 22 for 97 yards in the win.
The Tigers defense held Dutchtown to only 81 total yards as sophomore linebacker Shakai Woods led the team with 15 tackles, including a tackle for loss.
Senior Jaylan Love blocked a punt deep in the Bulldogs territory. Harris scored on the ensuing possession from five yards out as the Tigers took an 8-0 lead with 9:29 in the second quarter.
