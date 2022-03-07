It wasn’t the ending that the New Manchester girls basketball team had hoped for, but that didn’t stop Vincent Parks from giving praise to his team.
The Jaguars lost 60-38 to Forest Park on Saturday in the Class AAAAA semifinals at Fort Valley State University.
New Manchester was making its first appearance in the semifinals.
“Of course, I’m super, super proud of this group,” said Parks, the Jags head coach. “They are in the record books. This is the winningest group of seniors we have had in the program.”
The loss ended the team’s season with a 19-10 record.
Forest Park (22-6) will play Woodward Academy (28-2) March 10 at 5:30 p.m. in Macon.
Woodward advanced by beating Warner Robins 67-35 in the other semifinals matchup.
Saturday’s contest against Forest Park was close throughout until about the third quarter.
Forest Park held a 13-12 lead after the first quarter.
The Panthers began to pull away in the second quarter and led 33-22 at halftime and 51-30 at the end of the third quarter.
Forest Park had four players in double figure scoring. The Jaguars were led by senior Kharyssa Richardson, who had 18 points.
“One thing I was proud of today was they stuck to the game plan,” Forest Park coach Steven Cole said. “We were making sure we were limiting (Richardson’s) touches and that was the game plan and we followed the game plan pretty much to the tee.”
While this is New Manchester’s first semifinals appearance, Forest Park is in the semis for the sixth straight season.
The Panthers were runner-up last season and won the Class 6A title in 2020.
Forest Park has been to the semifinals eight times since 2010 under Cole.
“They have been there before and I think that played a little part in it,” Parks said. “I think there were a few players that had that deer in the headlights look. Overall, I think it was a great run for the team and our program.”
Parks said he texted the team on Sunday to congratulate the seniors and challenge the underclassmen.
“I wanted them to celebrate the season,” Parks said. “I basically told them that the seniors have given them the blueprint to follow in getting back to the final four.”