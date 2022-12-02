DOUNWS-12-03-22 POTY

Lithia Springs quarterback Jai’Que Hart threw for 3,127 yards in 11 games while completing 59% of his passes. He also accounted for 29 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The awards are beginning to roll in for Lithia Springs quarterback Jai’Que Hart.

The senior was named the inaugural Harmony at Douglasville Douglas County Player of the Year. The selection was made through online fan voting only.

