The awards are beginning to roll in for Lithia Springs quarterback Jai’Que Hart.
The senior was named the inaugural Harmony at Douglasville Douglas County Player of the Year. The selection was made through online fan voting only.
Hart led the Lions into the postseason and was one of the top signal-callers in the state.
On the season, Hart passed for 3,127 yards in 11 games while completing 59% of his passes. He also accounted for 29 touchdowns with only nine interceptions in 330 pass attempts.
In addition, he rushed for six touchdowns and 121 yards on 57 carries.
“I was always looking to extend every play,” Hart said. “I think being able to run was very important.”
For his career, Hart passed for 7,735 yards and 74 touchdowns since starting his sophomore season.
He is also a member of the basketball team.
Throughout the season, fans were able to vote on the Sentinel website for players that coaches nominated for the Player of the Week award.
Hart received the honor five times, including being named the Playoff Player of the Week.
Each player received a certificate and an ad in the newspaper for being chosen the Player of the Week.
Lithia Springs finished the season at 6-5 and was the Region 5-5A third seed for the postseason.
The Lions lost, 38-22, at Cobb County’s Kell High.
Hart completed 18-of-34 passes for 309 yards and threw two touchdown passes in his final high school game.