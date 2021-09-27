Justin Hall sets career receiving record at Ball State

Douglasville native Justin Hall added another record to his already impressive college football resume.
The Ball State fifth-year senior became the program’s all-time receiving leader in yardage during Saturday’s loss to Toledo.
He entered the conference game at home needing only 66 yards to set a new record.
He finished the game with seven catches for 97 yards, including a 35-yard reception on the team’s first drive of the game.
Hall, a former record-setting wide receiver at Alexander High, now has 3,061 receiving yards to pass the previous record of 3,030 set by Dante Ridgeway in the 2002-04 seasons.
He is currently the nation’s active career leader in receptions with 281 and the Div. I FBS leader in consecutive games with at least one reception. He has gone 47 straight games with at least one catch.
“It means a lot,” Hall said during the team’s postgame press conference. “I wouldn’t be here without the quarterback and my teammates. I’m truly blessed to have my teammates.”
Despite the record, Hall said the 22-12 loss to visiting Toledo puts a damper on the record performance.
“We can’t celebrate without getting the win,” Hall said. “It’s on to the next one now.”
Hall was just as effective in the running game, leading the Cardinals (1-3, 0-1 MAC) with 64 rushing yards, six shy of his career high set versus EMU in 2020.
His longest run was a 34-yard scamper in the fourth quarter to help set up BSU’s fourth field goal of the afternoon, cutting Toledo’s lead to 17-12 at the time.
“I’m disappointed we couldn’t deliver a win today,” Hall said. “I felt good going into the game. I felt good about the preparation. The guys played hard. I was really proud of the defense for keeping us in the game, because offensively, we were struggling to find the end zone.”