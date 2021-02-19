King's Way wins fifth-straight championship

The King’s Way Christian School Crusaders won their fifth straight state championship, and in the process recorded their 100th win during that five-year span. King’s Way defeated Byne Academy of Albany 66-61 at the GCAA tournament in McDonough for the championship. The Crusaders had four players score in double figures. Senior Skylar Samuel had 17 points along with five rebounds, three steals while junior Luke Barham added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Crusaders senior Matthew Nelson had 12, followed by senior Timothy Young with 10. King’s Way made it to the title game by defeating Old Suwanee Academy 66-26 and Open Bible 62-39. Samuel was named MVP of the state title game. Team members include: Zack Young - junior, Todd Nelson - sophmore, Jamie Jackson - senior, Travian Johns - senior, Skylar Samuel - senior, Jameson Andrews - sophomore, Clay Hayman - sophomore, Drake DeBello - sophomore, Luke Barham - junior, Caleb Pitts - sophomore, Eddie Stringer - senior, Matthew Nelson - senior, Alex Gammon - junior, Timothy Young - senior, Zack Green - sophomore.

 Special Photo