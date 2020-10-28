Lithia building momentum toward playoff berth

There was plenty of excitement when Lithia Springs announced it had hired Corey Jarvis to lead its football program.
The veteran coach had earned a reputation for turning around struggling programs and leading them into playoff caliber teams.
Jarvis faced a big challenge leading a Lions program that had a reputation of being a revolving door for coaches as the program only had a few winning seasons.
In his first season last year, the Lions won a couple mini-region playoff games to earn their first state playoff berth.
With four games remaining in the regular season, the Lions are in position to clinch their first region championship.
Lithia Springs is 2-4 overall and 2-0 in the Region 6-5A standings.
“We are trying to stay healthy and safe,” Jarvis said. “I’ve been pleased over the last couple of games the way we have played. I think the first four games prepared us for where we are not. I think we are healthy enough to compete.”
The Lions travel to Villa Rica on Friday for another region contest as they look for their third straight win.
Lithia Springs hasn’t won three straight since starting the 2010 season on a four-game winning streak.
With this being a challenge school year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jarvis said the winning has been ‘huge’ relief and has helped boost school morale.
“All this is helping the kids,” Jarvis said. “This is difficult times and unprecedented times with the pandemic. I think this is helping keep everybody sane. I’ve watched these kids go through a lot of ups and downs. I was skeptical about playing this year at first, but I think this has been a help.”
Lithia Springs is a half game behind Chapel Hill for the region lead. Villa Rica needs a win to stay in contention for one of the team’s four state playoff berths.
Villa Rica is 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the region after last week’s loss at Chapel Hill.
The Wildcats are coached by interim coach David Norred, who stepped in after Christian Hunnicutt was hospitalized for three days in intensive care for treatment for blood clots in each lung.
“I’ve watched them on film, and we will have a handful,” Jarvis said.
The Lions opened the season with four straight losses to Douglas County, Alexander, Pebblebrook and Lee County.
Jarvis said the early season games have prepared his team for a run at the region title.
“We have played at hostile places like Lee County and Alexander,” Jarvis said. “I think we are mentally prepared to play on the road.”
The Lions are coming off a 29-6 home win against Maynard Jackson. It was the third straight time that Lithia Springs has defeated the city of Atlanta team in region play.
Sophomore quarterback Jai’que Hart was 12-of-19 for 131 yards while senior running back Lydell Daniel rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Michael Wilson also had a rushing touchdown.
Defensively, the Lions had four fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Hart has thrown for 871 yards and seven touchdowns in helping lead the Lions offense.
“He is a cerebral kid,” Jarvis said. “I hoping he continues to grow both mentally and physically.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.