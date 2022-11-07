Lithia Springs fell 66-42 to Mays on Friday in the regular season finale in a game that had important playoff implications.
With the win, Mays secured the No. 2 seed from Region 5-5A and will host a first round playoff contest.
Behind senior quarterback Jai’Que Hart, the Lions have been known for their prolific passing attack.
Coming into Friday night’s contest, Hart had thrown for 2,411 yards and 22 touchdowns. His most used target is senior receiver Devon Green who came into the game with six touchdown catches.
Mays jumped out early on the Lions, opening the game with a 14-0 lead.
However, the Lions would not stay down for long as they would immediately respond with 14 points of their own to bring the game level early and give just a taste of what was to come in the next three quarters.
Lithia Springs focused on playing their brand of football, throwing the ball on 41 occasions and completing 27 of their attempts.
Hart threw for 407 yards and five touchdowns while completing a pass to seven different targets as he led the offense to scoring 42 points.
Senior Ayden Smith proved to be one of Hart’s best targets with eight receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Lions’ offense.
He was joined by Green who had 11 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. Omarion Jackson added a touchdown catch as well, and sophomore Christopher Parks punched one in on the ground.
The Raiders offense established the running game early with little pushback from the Lions and took advantage of the ground game for all four quarters.
Lithia Springs finishes the regular season with a 6-4 record and the No. 3 seed and will be on the road at Cobb County’s Kell High for the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Kell is 9-1 this season with their only loss coming to region opposition Cambridge.
South Paulding 28, Douglas County 24: Despite a 463-yard passing performance from quarterback Sire Hardaway, the Tigers dropped their regular season finale.
Hardaway completed 75% of his passes, including three touchdown pass plays in the Region 5-6A contest.
With the loss, the Tigers get the No. 3 seed from the region in next week’s Class 6A playoffs.
Douglas County will now travel to Allatoona in the opening round.
Hilton Alexander finished the contest with eight receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
Alexander 48, East Paulding 28: Quarterback Jared Echols passed for 317 yards and four touchdowns in the season finale.
Senior wide receiver Eric Singleton had seven catches for 225 yards and four touchdowns.