Lithia Springs, Chapel Hill clash in big region game

Corey Jarvis commended his team on the way it responded after getting down early to Villa Rica last week.
The Lithia Springs Lions comeback effort fell just short in a 30-27 Region 6-5A road loss.
“We shot ourselves in the foot last week with the loss,” Jarvis said. “I thought the guys responded well from the mistakes they made early in the game.”
Lithia Springs will be involved in another big game Friday when it hosts Chapel Hill for homecoming.
Chapel Hill is 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the region standings as the Panthers are tied with Villa Rica for the top playoff seed. The Panthers own the tiebreaker because of their head-to-head win two weeks ago.
Lithia Springs is tied with New Manchester at 2-1 in the region and own the tiebreaker. The top four teams from the region advance to the state playoffs later this month.
Chapel Hill, New Manchester and Lithia Springs have never won a football region championship.
“Last week was big, but we made a lot of mistakes to keep Villa Rica in the game,” Jarvis said. “Take nothing away from them because they are a good football team, but we had a lot of mistakes.”
Jarvis said his team has played in enough big games to know how to handle the situation it faces on Friday.
The Lions early season schedule of Douglas County, Alexander, Pebblebrook and Lee County should have prepared them for this moment.
“We scheduled those games to get us ready for games like Friday,” Jarvis said. “Our guys have been energetic this week, and they look to redeem themselves.”
Chapel Hill is also coming off a tough road loss. The Panthers lost to winless Maynard Jackson at Grady Stadium.
A win would have put Chapel Hill in sole possession of first-place in the region.
Chapel Hill has a 9-5 lead in the series and has won the last three meetings. Current Panthers coach Justin DeShon is 3-1 against Lithia Springs while this is Corey Jarvis’ first game in the rivalry.
Lithia Springs sophomore quarterback Jai’que Hart went over the 1,000-yard mark on the season in last week’s loss to Villa Rica. He has passed for 1,171 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 49% of his passes.
Hart’s main target has been classmate Devon Green, who has 31 receptions for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
Although while it is homecoming for Lithia Springs, it will not come with the usual distractions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Many of the usual homecoming activities leading up to the game have been cancelled due to social distancing and remote learning.
“We don’t have a lot of students in school,” Jarvis said. “It hasn’t been that big of a deal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.