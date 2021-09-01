As Corey Jarvis was putting the finishes touches on his team’s game plan for a contest against Alexander, the Lithia Springs coach got a call.
Alexander officials notified him that the upcoming game had to be postponed because of a COVID situation surrounding his team.
The teams agreed to push the game back from Aug. 27 until Sept. 10.
It gave Lithia Springs an open date heading into Friday’s contest against Southwest DeKalb.
The Lions have had two extra days to prepare for the DeKalb County school in a non-region contest.
“I hate we didn’t get a chance to play last week,” Jarvis said. “I didn’t want to cancel the game and win by forfeit. We had a common open date so it will work out.”
Alexander had to cancel Friday’s home game against Cartersville. The team returned to practice Wednesday afternoon to start conditioning. They are the only team that will be idle this week.
Chapel Hill and New Manchester play their first home games of the season while Douglas County will hit the road for the first time.
Chapel Hill will host Paulding County while the Jaguars entertain Hiram.
Douglas County will make the trek to Henry County to take on Dutchtown.
“It will be interesting for us to have our first road game,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said.
The Tigers escaped last week with a 31-20 home win against Stockbridge. It took a 39-yard touchdown reception to Hilton Alexander II from Sire Hardaway to put the game out of reach in the closing minutes.
Douglas County scored on an interception return and on two special teams plays.
The Tigers are now 2-0 heading into Friday’s game.
Lithia Springs, New Manchester and Chapel Hill are all winless heading into Week 3 of the season. Ironically, every team in that region is without a win.
Southwest DeKalb is 0-2 with losses to Stockbridge (9-7) and Stephenson (22-13).
Jarvis is 5-0 against SWD with wins coming while coaching at Mays (3-0) and MLK (2-0).
“I think this should be a fun game,” Jarvis said. “They still have a bunch of talent on their team. They are very talented. I think our kids should benefit from a couple extra days of practice.”
