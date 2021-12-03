Lithia Springs High inaugural flag football team is already making history.
The Lions have advanced to the GHSA semifinals where they will play Greenbrier on Monday morning at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Lithia Springs is two wins from a state championship.
“This has been a special season because it’s our first season and we have pleasantly exceeded expectations,” Lions coach Kendra Pleasants. “Our mission from the beginning was to stay disciplined and work hard. We have a group of talented young athletes who are just beginning to reach their full potential. I am extremely excited to be leading them into the state semifinals and hopefully a state championship.”
Game time for the semifinals is scheduled for 10 a.m.
The other Class 5-6A semifinal game will feature Riverwood against Dodge County at 11:20 a.m.
Flag Football became a GHSA-sanctioned sport in 2020. Douglas County High School added the sport the first year it was sanctioned. This year, New Manchester and Lithia Springs High Schools established teams.
Pleasants said that they had a high interest from players. She said most of the team members participate in others including basketball, track and field and cheerleading.
“We had a lot of girls that just gravitated to the sport,” she said. “The big key for us has been the weight room. We have a lot of sophomores and freshmen on the team. I think discipline has been a main ingredient.”
The team is 14-3 overall heading into the semifinals.
Lithia Springs opened the season with two wins over New Manchester, which Pleasants said gave the team a confidence boost.
“When we won that game, I think a lightbulb went off,” she said. “Each win has given us a lot of confidence.”
School principal Travis Joshua commended the team on the success.
“I am very proud of our young ladies for accepting the challenge to play a new sport,” Joshua said. “The commitment they demonstrated to lift weights, train, and learn the game of flag football speaks to our tagline of Hunting for Success! Kudos to Coach Pleasants for leading them to the Final 4 in their inaugural season.”