Local teams look to build on Week 1

Douglas County looks to build off last week’s season-opening win.
And Chapel Hill and New Manchester are hoping to rebound from lopsided losses to get in the win column.
The Alexander at Lithia Springs game has been postponed until Sept. 10. All tickets previously purchased for the game will be honored when it is played next month, according to the school system.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent said in statement Wednesday afternoon the game was canceled “due to COVID-related concerns.”
“Both teams worked hard and eagerly anticipated Friday night’s gridiron battle,” North said. “However, we must protect the safety and health of our school community. The safety of our students, our staff, and our guests will always be of paramount importance.”
Chapel Hill will be on the road again as it takes on Central-Carrollton. Douglas County hosts Stockbridge in its second straight home game to start the season.
“We got some players back on the offensive line. I think that is really going to help us,” Chapel Hill quarterback Komari Frye said. “I feel real confident in our team.”
New Manchester will be on the road for a second week playing a larger classification school in East Coweta. Last week, the defending Region 6-5A champions played at Carrollton.
“We are looking to get better each week,” New Manchester coach Cedric Jackson said. “We felt we played good, but we can’t continue to turn the football over, especially against some good teams.”
