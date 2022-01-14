Some of the state’s top-ranked and most talented basketball teams will be competing in Douglas County over the MLK Day holiday weekend.
The two-day MLK Holiday Basketball Classic presented by J-4 Sports will be hosted by Chapel Hill High.
The event will be held Saturday with an all-girls lineup of 10 games.
On Monday, if weather is permitting, there will be five games.
County girls teams Chapel Hill, Douglas County and Lithia Springs will compete.
On the boy’s side, Alexander, Chapel Hill and Douglas County will play on Monday.
“We had a lot of teams contact us about playing in this event,” J-4 Sports president Floyd McRae said. “Top teams always attract a lot of interest.”
With inclement weather expected to move in late Saturday night, McRae wasn’t sure about the playing status for Monday.
He said, some teams are willing to play the following weekend, if the event is postponed.
“I’ve been texting the coaches to see what the availability is like for next weekend,” McRae said. “We are hoping to play on Monday, but we don’t know about the weather.”
McRae has held his event the last six years, with five of the tournaments played at Douglas County High.
He moved it to Fayette County last year because of COVID restrictions in the county last MLK Day weekend.
“This event has grown, and a lot of teams always want to participate,” McRae said.