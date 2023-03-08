Giving what has transpired over the last few weeks, Douglas County needed the Alexander High boys basketball team.
The county has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, but the Alexander Cougars are making the headlines for the right reasons.
Alexander will play for the Class 6A championship on Friday evening in Macon against Lee County.
In case you haven’t been paying attention, the county has been in the news lately, even making national news with some bad circumstances.
The county’s fire chief has been put on administrative while an investigation is being conducted about his hiring practices.
In particular, a fireman that was hired a few months after Chief Roderick Jolivette began to lead the department has a criminal record.
He was arrested in 2004 for burglary.
Just before being hired the fireman, Daymetrie Williams, was arrested on felony charge in Alabama.
There is an active bench warrant for Williams’ arrest after he skipped his court day.
Jolivette has proclaimed he knew nothing of Williams’ legal troubles.
The indictments of three elected officials has rocked the county government as commissioners Romona Jackson Jones and Henry Mitchell III, along with Tax Commissioner Greg Baker are accused of bid-rigging.
In addition, Jones is accused of lying to Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents during interviews.
Over the weekend, the county was shook over homicide of two teenagers as they were leaving a Sweet 16 party.
Sheriff’s investigators said gunfire erupted after a brief verbal altercation while the party-goers were leaving.
The two murdered teens were innocent bystanders trying to flee the gunfire.
Their parents posted on a GoFundMe.com pages that they were shot in the back.
“They were our babies,” is how an emotional District Attorney Dalia Racine described the senseless murders during a press conference.
While basketball seems like a minor occurrence, maybe it’s what this community needs to heal.
For a couple hours Friday night, Alexander has a chance to show what unity and the true fabric of the Douglas County community is all about.
Maybe the internet chatter will be about how these talented young men, led by a winning coach, can bring home a championship.
This community needs healing.
The allegations of possible corrupt leaders is not what the community needs.
Jones, Mitchell, Baker and the others should be presumed innocent until their legal process plays out.
However, the court of public opinion always rules first in this internet age.
These indictments have overshadowed all the good that is happening in our community.
Hopefully, the state will see a different story with the Alexander basketball team.
Douglas County, a once quiet hamlet 25 miles of the big city of Atlanta, is experiencing some of the negativity as crime is creeping in.
But all this doesn’t have to defend who this county really is.
Maybe the Alexander basketball team can pull us all together to celebrate a win.
For a county that has the top superintendent of the year, it would be only fitting to have the No. 1 basketball team in the state.