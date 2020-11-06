Mason Creek, Chapel Hill to meet in title game

When Matt Montgomery took over as the Mason Creek Middle School coach three years ago, the current eighth-graders on this year’s team were beginning middle school.
The Wolves were just coming off an appearance in the middle school title game.
Three years later, Mason Creek will take on Chapel Hill for a shot at the championship. Kickoff is scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Alexander High.
“I think everybody has really bought into what we were trying to do,” Montgomery said. “I came in with this class when they were sixth-graders. It has been special watching them grown over the last three seasons.”
Mason Creek defeated three-time defending champion Stewart 12-8 in last week’s semifinals contest. Chapel Hill advanced to the title game with a 26-8 win over Factory Shoals.
It is Chapel Hill’s first time in the title game since 2015 when it lost to Factory Shoals.
Chapel Hill last won a championship in 2013. The Wildcats are led by first-year coach Aren Ivester.
This is the first time the two teams will meet this season. Unlike previous seasons, teams were divided into two divisions. The teams only played the opponents in their division during the four-game regular season.
“We just made sure that we were staying healthy throughout the year to get to this point,” Montgomery said. “We haven’t tried to overlook anybody. We have just been taking it day-by-day with everything that has been going on.”
Montgomery said one of the characteristics of this team has been a good practice habits.
“They practice with the same intensity as they play with in a game,” Montgomery said. “We have really been leaning on each other. This is a special group of guys since I came in with them.”
Mason Creek will be trying to add its second middle school championship of the school year.
Last month, the school’s softball team defeated Chapel Hill for its second straight championship.
