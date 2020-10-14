Mason Creek repeats as county champs

The Mason Creek Wolves got to hoist the county softball championship trophy for the second straight season.
Mason Creek avenged its only loss of the season with a 5-0 win over Chapel Hill to clinch the Douglas County Middle School Championship.
The Wolves finished the season at 11-1 with four players making the all-conference team, including county MVP Kaylee Underwood.
Also named to the all-conference team, which was selected by the coaches, are Aubree Rollins, Madison Aycock and Ebbie Simmons.
Mason Creek finished the regular season undefeated and earned a bye in the first round.
The Wolves defeated Factory Shoals before losing to Chapel Hill in extra innings in the third round.
After dropping down to the loser’s bracket, Mason Creek defeated Fairplay to advance to meet Chapel Hill in the championship game.
Meeting for the third time this season, the Wolves won to clinch the championship for a second straight season.
Members of the Mason Creek team include: eighth-graders — Avery Parker, Aubree Rollins, Maddy Aycock, Kaylee Underwood, Serenity Eppard, Julia Raymond, and Madison Taylor; seventh-graders — Ebbie Simmons, Reece Brown, Isabella Italiano, Braylee Clark, Sydney Murdaugh, Trinity Burton, and Lilly Montalban; sixth-graders — Samantha Thornton, Sophia Italiano, and Cayleigh Parker. Kellie Gray is the head coach with Leslie Scream serving as assistant coach.
