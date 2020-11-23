New Manchester captures its first region title in football

When New Manchester High named Cedric Jackson as it coach earlier this year, some questioned if it was the right decision.
During the 2019 season, Jackson served as interim coach as the Jaguars produced only a 2-8 record.
After moving down in classification, and getting a year of preparation with the team, Jackson proved it was the right choice.
The Jaguars defeated Chapel Hill 33-16 last week to win the program’s first region title.
It was the 10th region championship for a county school and first since the 2002 season.
“Getting this region title was a lot of work,” Jackson said. “I give the credit to the team and the players. They were the ones that bought in and committed to the process. It was all about the players.”
New Manchester opened in 2011 and has only one prior playoff appearance in school history.
The win over Chapel Hill was the team’s seventh victory of the year, which is also the most in a single season for the program.
New Manchester will host Hiram in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday.
Lithia Springs, which finished as region runner-up, will host Calhoun.
Alexander, Chapel Hill and Douglas County will all play road playoff games.
Alexander will play at Dacula while Douglas County will also head to Gwinnett County to play No. 2 Buford, the Region 8-6A champion.
Chapel Hill dropped to the No. 4 seed and will travel to top-ranked Blessed Trinity for a first round Class 5A playoff game.
“Winning region is a real big accomplishment,” New Manchester senior wide receiver Malik Laurent said. “We have all talked about winning region since we got to the school. We put it all together and worked for it.”
Last season, Jackson took over as head coach 15 days before the start of the season when first-year coach Kevin Whitley left to become an assistant at Georgia Southern University.
Jackson was able to make some minor changes, but still the team struggled in the region.
New Manchester dropped down in classification to compete against schools of similar size.
“This year, we got after it, and did things the way I wanted them done,” Jackson said. “This is special, and it was because of the kids hard work.”
By winning the region, Jackson was named the region’s coach of the year.
“It was a special night for our program,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the team had to regroup after opening its Region 6-5A schedule with a loss to Lithia Springs.
“We really didn’t want to put everything in someone else’s hands,” Laurent said. “After that loss, we just had to go back to work. It was a major setback. We all got on the same page and bounced back for this championship.”
After games against North Springs and Villa Rica were canceled because of COVID-19 issues in those programs, New Manchester had two weeks to prepare for Chapel Hill.
Jackson said his team worked on correcting mistakes during the two-week layoff.
“We did a lot of self scouting and worked on ourselves,” Jackson said. “We spent time on ourselves”
