New Manchester, Chapel Hill playing in Elite 8

The New Manchester girls and Chapel Hill boys basketball teams are one win away from a trip to the Class AAAAA Final Four.
Both teams must win on the road to secure a place at the state semifinals this weekend in Fort Valley.
New Manchester (18-9) will play at Hiram (18-9) on Wednesday in the state quarterfinals. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Chapel Hill will travel to East Point to meet Tri-Cities tonight in a 7 p.m. quarterfinal contest.
This is the second-straight year that both New Manchester and Chapel Hill have made it to the quarterfinals. Last season, Chapel Hill advanced to Macon for the semifinals and lost to eventual champion Eagle’s Landing.
“This group has been up and down and dealt with a lot of injuries,” New Manchester coach Vincent Parks said. “They have fought hard and persevered through it all. They play for each other. They are a group that will scrap and grind.”
New Manchester defeated Walnut Cove (48-39) in the first round and got a 38-36 win over Northside-Columbus over the weekend to advance to the quarterfinals.
Both games were at home.
Down by 10 points at halftime, the Jaguars didn’t allow Northside-Columbus a point in the third quarter.
“We went straight man-to-man defense,” Parks said. “Our defense won that ballgame for us. Our on-the-ball defense was great.”
New Manchester has won nine of its last 10 games going into Wednesday’s contest.
The Jaguars had won seven straight before losing to Maynard Jackson in the Region 6-5A Tournament Championship game.
New Manchester is 5-5 on the road this season.
Hiram, the Region 7-5A champions, have won eight straight games and are 9-3 at home.
The Hornets have advanced to Wednesday’s game with wins over Stone Mountain and Ware County at home.
“Everything we do from this point is absolutely history,” Parks said. “It is up to them. We have put them in the position. Overall, this is the best defense group I’ve had.”
Chapel Hill is 26-4 and has won 10 straight, including winning its first region title in school history.
The Panthers have defeated Greenbrier and Griffin to advance to the quarterfinals.
Chapel Hill is 7-1 on the road.
Tri-Cities comes into tonight’s 7:30 p.m. game having won nine straight and sports an 11-1 home record.
The Bulldogs haven’t lost at home since a 79-76 setback to Jonesboro on Jan. 14.