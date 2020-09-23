New Manchester faces test against winless Cedartown

Riding the confidence from a record-setting offensive performance, New Manchester will face its biggest challenge of the young season this weekend.
The Jaguars will play the Cedartown Bulldogs in a non-region contest.
Although the Bulldogs are 0-2 on the young season, they are always considered a playoff contender.
“Cedartown is a good football team that is very physical,” New Manchester coach Cedric Jackson said. “We are going up against a top quality program. We feel good about our chances.”
In last week’s 46-13 road win at Hiram, Jackson’s offense had a record-setting performance from junior quarterback DeAndre Houston and senior wide receiver Horatio Fields.
Houston passed for a school-record 395 yards on 20-of-33 passing with six touchdowns.
The six touchdown total is the fourth-most total thrown in a single-game in state history. It is shared by several players including former Georgia Bulldogs standout Jake Fromm and Clemson’s Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence.
Fields had 10 receptions for a school-record 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Houston said the team is playing with a lot of confidence following its 2-1 start.
“We feel good about were we are at right now,” Houston said. “It has been three games, and we know we have seven more to go. We are not overlooking anyone. We just need to stay focused on what we are doing and not worry about other teams.”
Houston has completed 58% of his passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. He has only thrown one interception.
Sophomore Rico Jones has completed 74% of his 23 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns.
Coming into the season, Jackson said a big emphasis was being placed on improving the offense. Last season, the Jaguars went 2-8 as they only scored 20 offensive touchdowns.
“The biggest thing is that we just simplified some things,” Jackson said. “They get what we are trying to do now.”
Coming into Friday’s game, the Jaguars are averaging 434 yards of offense and have scored 15 offensive touchdowns.
“We know we still have a lot to prove,” Houston said. “Of course these wins help our confidence.”
Uncharacteristically Cedartown has struggled in the early season with two straight losses. The Bulldogs have reached the playoffs three straight seasons and six of the last seven years.
Cedartown first-year coach Jamie Abrams said he has been encouraged by what he saw in his team during last week’s 14-7 home loss to Calhoun.
“We fought. And I think there was a time where we wouldn’t put up a fight,” Abrams told the Polk County Standard Journal following the game. “I think we’re moving in the right direction. We didn’t get it done tonight. I told them that that’s a class program. That’s a program that’s established. And that’s what you do. They made plays. We’ve got to get to the point where we’re making plays. Eventually we’re going to get there. Now when we get there is gonna be up to us.”
Cedartown opened the season with a 21-10 loss at Rockmart before Friday’s loss to Calhoun.
Abrams seems encouraged about his team.
“We’re playing with a bunch of young guys, some guys who probably need another year, a few more weeks of seasoning to be ready to play on Friday night, and they played their butts off,” Abrams said.
