New Manchester gets big homecoming win

New Manchester was the only county team to survive the last weekend of games in October with a win.
The Jaguars drilled visiting Grady 35-7 for a homecoming win as they continue to remain in the Region 6-5A title chase.
Both Lithia Springs and Chapel Hill suffered road losses. Alexander and Douglas County were idle this past week.
The following is look at this past weekend results:
Maynard Jackson 24, Chapel Hill 20: Senior Keyshawn Buckley accounted for two Panthers touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as they sustained their first Region 6-5A loss of the season.
Chapel Hill took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but Maynard Jackson scored 24 second-half points for the win.
Wayan Graham got the Panthers on the scoreboard first with a 4-yard fumble recovery for a score in the first quarter.
Buckley would score on a 60-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers a 14-0 early lead.
Maynard Jackson would tie the score at 14-14 early in the fourth quarter before scoring again to build a 24-14 lead.
Junior quarterback Komari Frye would hit Buckley on a scoring pass play to close the gap.
Chapel Hill dropped to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the region while the Jaguars picked up their first win of the season.
The Panthers still remain in a tie with Villa Rica for the region lead heading into an important game at Lithia Springs on Friday.
Villa Rica 30, Lithia Springs 27: Sophomore quarterback Jai’que Hart passed for a career-high 300 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as Lions suffered their first Region 6-5A loss.
Sophomore Devon Green was on the receiving up of two of the scoring passes. Green finished with 10 receptions for 140 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Davion Leslie, Jr. had three receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Lithia Springs could only muster 16 rushing yards on 13 carries in the game.
Villa Rica rolled up 415 yards of offense in the region contest.
With the loss, Lithia Springs dropped to 2-5 overall and 2-1 in the region but remained only a half-game out of the region lead behind Chapel Hill and Villa Rica. Lithia Springs host Chapel Hill on Friday in a key region contest.
New Manchester 35, Grady 7: The Jaguars rolled up 451 yards of offense for the Region 6-5A and homecoming win.
Sophomore quarterback Rico Jones led the way for the Jaguars with a career-best 354 passing yards with a 72% completion rate and four touchdowns.
Sophomore Chris Morgan rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on nine carries to add balance to the offense.
Morgan had a total of 169 all-purpose yards in the game.
Senior wide receiver Horatio Fields had five receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Laurent, a senior, had eight receptions for 105 yards and a score.
Morgan added four receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. On defense, senior linebacker Robert Iverson had nine tackles and two interceptions.
