When asked to evaluate his team’s season after four games, Lithia Springs coach Corey Jarvis paused for a second, and then uttered four words.
“It has been rough,” Jarvis said.
Heading to Friday’s game at New Manchester, the Lions are winless in four games.
“We are going through a lot of growing pains,” Jarvis said. “We knew we were going to play about six to 10 sophomores. I think the kids are growing each week. We are getting better.”
The previous four games were non-region as the Lions lost to the likes of Douglas County, Alexander, Pebblebrook and Lee County. Both Douglas County and Lee County are ranked in the top-10 in Class 6A.
“We have made some mistakes,” Jarvis said. “We have moved the ball.”
Friday’s game offers a new beginning for both teams as they open their Region 6-5A schedule.
Despite their 0-4 record, the Lions goal of reaching the state playoffs for a second straight year is still in play.
In the four games, the Lions have started 12 sophomores.
“We got a young team,” Jarvis said. “They know their time is coming. We still have confidence that we can reach our goal of a region championship. It is a tall chance, but the players are still inspired.”
New Manchester enters the game with a 2-2 record and is coming off a bye week. The Jaguars have a 6-0 lead in the series that dates back to 2012.
Both teams have had better success passing the ball.
New Manchester is averaging 356 yards of offense, with an average of 267 coming through the air.
For most of the season, New Manchester has played a pair of quarterbacks in junior DeAndre Houston and sophomore Rico Jones.
Houston has completed 54% of his passes for 645 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions.
Jones has completed 67% of his passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions.
Senior wide receiver Horatio Fields has lived up to the preseason hype with 475 receiving yards on 22 catches with four touchdowns. Malik Laurent, a senior, has 21 catches with four touchdowns.
The Jaguars ground attack is led by Tondre Carter, a senior running back, with 348 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries. He is averaging 7.9 yards per carry.
Lithia Springs is averaging 247 yards of offense while passing for an average of 169 yards per game.
Sophomore quarterback Jai’que Hart has completed 55-of-117 passes for 615 yards with six touchdowns, but has thrown 10 interceptions in his first year as a starter.
He has the team’s only rushing touchdown on the season.
Senior Lydell Daniel has 121 yards on 33 carries while there are four receivers with at least 100 receiving yards for the Lions.
“We have moved the ball against some very good teams,” Jarvis said. “I think the kids learned a lot in the first four games. We saw some things that we needed to see.”
