The county was almost a Perfect-10 when it comes to the state basketball playoffs.
Douglas County saw nine of its 10 teams earn a berth into the state playoffs, which begin this evening around the state.
Three teams — Douglas County’s boys and New Manchester’s boys and girls — will enter the postseason as region champions.
It was the second region championship for the New Manchester boys team and first in program history for the girls.
All three teams will have the opportunity to host playoff games a long as they win. Alexander boys, the Region 5-6A runner-up, will host its first round game against Buford on Wednesday.
The rest of the teams in the county will be on the road.
“We have preached as long as we play together, we are a hard team to beat,” New Manchester girls coach Vincent Parks said. “We are playing our best basketball right now.”
This marks the first time that New Manchester has had both its teams make the state playoffs in the same season. The school opted not to play a doubleheader.
The girl’s team has won 16 straight games and is 11-1 in home games this season.
Lithia Springs’ girls are in the playoffs for a seventh straight year, the second-longest streak in the county.
The Lions team is composed of sophomores and freshman.
“It has been a journey,” Lithia Springs coach David Mills said. “They have been forced in roles that they were not ready for because of their age. As a team, we have made mistakes but they are young mistakes because of their lack of experience.”
Lithia Springs is a No. 4 seed and will play at Hiram on Wednesday.
Hiram comes into the game on a six-game winning streak after defeating Cass in the region tournament championship game.
Lithia Springs will be playing its first game in 12 days because the region did not have a region tournament. Playoff teams were determined by the regular season region standings.
Because Maynard Jackson and New Manchester split during the regular season, they have a one-game championship game to decide the region’s top seed.
Mills said he isn’t concerned about the long layoff between games.
“We spent last week catching up and cleaning up some things,” Mills said. “We are hopeful that we filled in some gaps. I think not playing last week could be a blessing. We have seven girls on our team that were playing middle school basketball last season.”
Alexander girls will travel to Gwinnett County to take on undefeated Buford, which has won four straight Class 5A titles. The Wolves enter Tuesday’s contest with a 24-0 record.
