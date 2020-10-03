No pressure for Hill in Talladega race

Austin Hill can race pressure-free at the Chevrolet Silverado 250 today at Talladega Superspeedway.
Last week, the Winston native punched his ticket to Round 2 of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoff with his second win of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The 1 p.m. race in Alabama will carry no pressure as Hill and his Hattori Racing Enterprises race team will be trying to pad its playoff points heading into the next round.
“We’ve had fast United Rentals Tundras in the three superspeedway races that I’ve run with this group, but it sure is nice to have a win under our belt and not have to worry about points this weekend,” Hill said in a statement released by his race team. Hill has three starts at NASCAR’s largest speedway during his 92-race career.
He has two top-10 finishes in those three appearances, including a track best-sixth place finish in his first Talladega start.
Hill scored his first-career victory at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) last season and has top-10 finishes in four of his seven starts between the two superspeedway tracks. Entering today’s truck race, Hill doesn’t plan to take a passive approach.
“We can be really aggressive and race for stage wins, and a trophy on Saturday,” he said. “But at the same time, super speedway racing is always really intense and wild when you get down to the last 20 laps or so. There will be quite a few desperate guys needing a win really bad, so we’ll have to match that to get to victory lane.
“Playoff points and a win is really all that matters for us, so we’re going to do everything we can to get it done. This team is so good at responding to adversity and we showed that last week, so we’re ready to go for the next round and try to get ourselves to Phoenix.”
It will be a weekend of double racing for Hill as he will race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track at 4:30 p.m. in the AG-Pro 300.
The Talladega track is like a second ‘home track” for Hill as it is only about a 75-mile trek from Douglas County. Saturday will mark his second Xfinity Series race on the 2.66-mile try oval.
This will he his sixth Xfinity Series start of the 2020 season.
He equaled his best finish of ninth at Darlington Raceway in early September, a mark that he set at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2019.
“Between the truck and our AISIN Group, ADVICS Supra, we really don’t have any pressure on us this weekend,” Hill said. “We can keep things simple and just race for the win in both races. I learned quite a few things in Daytona about how these Xfinity cars draft compared to the trucks, and I think that will help us on Saturday. It’ll be a bit of an adjustment going from one vehicle to the other back-to-back, but I’m looking forward to the challenge. Talladega is always one of those races where the playing field is totally even.”
