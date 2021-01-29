Horatio Fields needed a big season on the field.
As much as he needed one, the New Manchester Jaguars needed for him to have a break out year.
Much of the team’s offensive success was tied to the senior wide receiver.
With the 6-foot-3 Fields having a record-breaking year, New Manchester was able to achieve unprecedented success.
“It was a real big year as the coaches let me take control,” Fields said. “We got on a roll as a team. I’m pretty pleased at how my senior season went. Obviously, I wish we could have played some more games.”
Fields ended the season with 52 receptions for 933 yards and seven touchdowns. New Manchester had two games canceled when their opponent had COVID-19 issues.
For his effort in leading New Manchester to the program’s first region championship, Fields has been chosen as the Douglas County Sentinel Offensive Player of the Year.
“On the field, he was that guy who was our leader,” New Manchester assistant head coach Adrian Steele said. “He really doesn’t say too much because his leadership comes through in the way he plays the game. His teammates respect the way he approaches the game.”
Fields needed a big season personally to attract more attention from colleges. He entered the season committed to Murray State, a Div. I FCS school in Kentucky.
Prior to this season’s eight wins, New Manchester won seven games total in the previous three seasons.
Coming into the season, Fields had 31 career receptions for 616 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished his career with 83 catches for 1,549 yards and 15 touchdowns in 25 games.
Steele said replacing Fields next season will not be easy.
“He made my job a lot easier,” Steele said. “Because the other players respected him so much, we knew they were going to look up to him. He was our eyes on the field.”
After the season, Fields begin to get more interest from some FBS schools. He eventually committed to Wake Forest and is expected to sign with the ACC school on National Signing Day on Wednesday.
“I was under the radar, so I had to play with a chip on my shoulder,” Fields said. “I knew what I could do, so I had to let my talent speak for me.”
While several metro area players transferred at the start of the season in hopes of finding a better opportunity, Fields stayed put.
“I really believed in the coaches,” Field said. “I trusted them. It is something that I thought about, but I knew if I was good enough, the schools would find me.”
