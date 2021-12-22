Through the first seven games of the season, Jai’Que Hart threw 11 interceptions.
Lithia Springs had a 2-5 record at the time.
In the last five games, the junior quarterback didn’t throw any interceptions and accounted for 16 touchdowns.
Lithia Springs would gain a historic playoff win at Apalachee before ending its season with a Class 5A playoff loss at Whitewater.
“I just had to level up and play better,” Hart said. “I upped my style of play. I knew I had to do more to get more.”
The win over Apalachee was the team’s first state playoff win in school history.
In that game, Hart was 15-of-23 passing for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
“It was big for the school,” Hart said. “We had been to the playoffs the last three years, but we never won in the first round. We just didn’t want to be in the playoffs, we wanted to advance.”
The following week, the Lions lost at Whitewater in the second round. In that game, Hart had his best performance yardage-wise with 415 yards and four touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes.
On the season, Hart completed 57% of his passes for 3,052 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Although Lithia Springs came up short in the postseason, Hart was proud of the effort and accomplishments of his team.
“I thought we represented well for the season,” he said.
Hart credits the Lithia Springs coaching staff for helping instill confidence in him throughout the season.
“It was an amazing experience this season,” Hart said. “In the second part of the season, I had to continue to throw and be a leader of the team. We came into the year not just trying to make the playoffs, but get past the first round.”
Hart is also a member of the school’s basketball team, which is ranked.
He considered basketball to be his first love growing up.
“I’ve always loved basketball,” Hart said. “I’m just going to let everything fall where it may when it comes to choosing a sport. I really love seeing the love my football teammates have for the sport.”